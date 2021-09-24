New case counts of COVID-19 in Fraser Health are beginning to regularly eclipse those in Interior Health.
On Friday, 292 new cases were reported in Fraser Health, which stretches from Burnaby east to Hope. There were 177 new cases in Interior Health.
Provincewide, the total was 743 new cases, raising the seven-day rolling average slightly to 650 cases.
In its daily pandemic update, the government also announced that 80% of eligible people 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received the necessary two doses.
The rate for those who've had one shot is 87.5%, up from 87.3% on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Interior Health has declared an outbreak at the David Lloyd Jones home in Kelowna to be over. There were 61 cases, affecting 45 residents and 16 staff, and the outbreak was associated with seven deaths.
There are still ongoing outbreaks at Cottonwoods, Village at Mill Creek, Spring Valley and Sun Pointe Village.