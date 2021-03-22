Roundabout less than first planned
A downsized road improvement project will still alleviate traffic congestion at a tricky West Kelowna corner, city officials say.
A contract for construction of a roundabout at Gellatly and Carrington roads has been awarded to Double T Dirtwork for $1.32 million. It was the lowest of seven bids and well below the estimated cost for the project of $2.5 million.
Last fall, the corner was compared to 30 other intersections in West Kelowna and was ranked No. 1 for capacity concerns, and No. 2 for safety issues and likely future traffic volumes.
The corner is close to Highway 97, and Gellatly Road provides one of the city’s main accesses to the Okanagan Lake waterfront. As well, hundreds of new apartments have recently been constructed near the established commercial district.
Initially, the traffic improvement plan for the area was to also include bike lanes, a landscaped median, and multi-purpose path and carried an estimated cost of $6.5 million.
To reduce costs, the project was scaled back to include just the roundabout and a pedestrian path from Witt Road to Boucherie Road.
Suspect arrested hours after stabbing
A suspect in a stabbing was arrested Sunday evening by Kelowna police.
The unidentified 29-year-old attempted to run from police, but was arrested near the corner of Hollywood Road North and Houghton Road.
About 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call for help from a home in the 2100 block of Burtch Road. A man had allegedly broken into the residence and assaulted an adult male with a knife.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the suspect and victim were known to one another. Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.
Mayor saddened by anti-Semitic posters
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says he is saddened and disturbed by the discovery of anti-Semitic posters in a city neighbourhood.
The decals and posters were placed in the Abbott Street area and around Kelowna General Hospital late last week. Police are investigating and ask anyone with dash cam or property surveillance video that may be of use to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment.
“I am saddened and disturbed that these kinds of views still exist here and elsewhere,” Basran said in a statement.
“But as council, we hope our Jewish friends, along with people of all faiths and ethnicities, take some comfort in knowing these events are rare and that these ignorant voices represent a small fringe in contrast to the many thousands in Kelowna who believe in inclusion, diversity, and civility,” Basran said.
Gray bid falls short for Tory council
Robert Boyd of Vancouver and Mani Fallon from Surrey were elected to the Conservative Party of Canada’s national council on Sunday at the party’s virtual policy convention.
Larry Gray, husband of Central Okanagan member of Parliament Tracy Gray, was one of three others who ran unsuccessfully for the two positions. The final vote tally was not released.
Two-term national councillor and former Parliament Hill staffer Robert Batherson from Nova Scotia was elected national president on the first ballot, defeating two challengers.
WestJet passenger was carrying COVID
Someone on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Kelowna Thursday had COVID-19.
People on flight 711 who were in rows 2-5 may have been exposed and are advised by the BC Centre for Disease control to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.
MPs host Poilievre for online forum
The Conservative party’s critic for jobs and industry will join local MPs in a virtual town-hall forum on March 30.
Pierre Poilievre will be joined by local MPs Dan Albas, Mel Arnold and Tracy Gary at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free at nosca.ca.
Developers to pay higher park fees
A six-fold increase in fees collected for park development in Lake Country has been approved by council.
Town officials acknowledge the rise is “substantial” and was met with opposition from builders of new homes.
But they say it’s necessary because the cost of buying land for parks, and then building them, has gone up a lot.
Previously, builders paid $2,171 to the town for park development for every new single-family home that was constructed, and $1,411 for every new suite in a multi-family rate.
Now the rate for both types of new housing units is $12,790.
The park development cost charge was last updated in 2005 and has been increased only once since then, in 2015, for changes in the inflation rate.
With the higher rates, an extra 20 hectares of parkland can be developed in Lake Country over the next 15 years, town officials estimate.
Lake Country taking in $3M more in taxes
The municipal tax haul in Lake Country is forecast to rise from $15.6 million this year to $18.8 million in 2025.
Town council approved a five-year financial plan which includes the projection of a 20% rise in revenue from property taxes.
Almost 90% of municipal tax revenues in Lake Country come from the owners of residential properties, with just 8% from businesses.
Falcon Ridge water advisory
A water-quality advisory was issued Friday for the Central Okanagan regional district’s Falcon Ridge water system.
The advisory affects 55 properties off Highway 33.
In a news release, the regional district explained: “Channel maintenance in Mission Creek has been completed to provide sufficient water flow past the system intake. As a result, turbidity has increased and some residents may be impacted by the change in water quality.”