Construction of 16 affordable, on-reserve rental homes will help Okanagan Indian Band members stay in or return to the community, the provincial government says.
Located on Head of Lake Road and Pebble Park Lane on Reserve No. 1, the project will provide rental homes for Indigenous people and small families with moderate and low incomes. The development will have one- and two-bedroom homes in four two-storey buildings. Four of the homes will be wheelchair accessible.
“Our government is proud to be working with the Okanagan Indian Band to help support their goal of increasing the number of members living in their community,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, in a news release.
The province is providing $1.7 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the project. The Okanagan Indian Band provided the land and will own and operate the buildings.
The project will incorporate culturally appropriate design elements, including a large-scale art piece by an Okanagan Nation artist.
“Housing is always in short supply on reserve so the additional fourplex units will certainly help ease the housing situation,” said Chief Byron Louis.