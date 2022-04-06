If you see smoke in the Vernon area on Thursday, it’s probably coming from a planned burn.
Burning by a contractor is planned on two parcels of city-owned land in the Foothills area.
“We started the Foothills fuel management project in 2019,” said Fire Chief David Lind in a news release. “First, we cleaned up the site by removing debris and thinning out the trees and vegetation. In July 2020, small pile burning was conducted to deal with some of the woody fibre that had been generated from the thinning of overgrown areas, and now it’s time to conduct a prescribed burn to manage fine fuels and return to the area to a more natural state.”
The contractor will control and monitor the fire at all times and firefighters will be on site regularly.
Only one day of burn activity is expected to take place, followed by three days of patrolling the area for hot spots. The schedule may be adjusted due to weather. During the day, residents in the Foothills area may want to keep their windows closed.
Meanwhile, the city has postponed work that was to take place on Bella Vista Road this week.