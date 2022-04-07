Stab wounds didn’t stop a Keremeos RCMP officer from getting his man earlier this week.
Mounties say the officer was called around 2 a.m. on Monday to a report of a mentally distressed man causing a disturbance outside a home in the community.
“The officer arrived and was speaking with the complainant, when the man arrived and made self-harm comments then fled into the residence. The officer pursued, located the man, and began attempts to de-escalate the situation,” the RCMP said in a press release Wednesday.
“The man stabbed the officer, and despite being seriously injured, the officer was able to gain control of the man and take him into custody. The officer drove himself and the man to a local area hospital where he was met by back-up police officers.”
The officer was subsequently treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound and released from hospital. The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested under the Mental Health Act and placed at Penticton Regional Hospital. He faces a possible charge of assault with a weapon.
The case serves as a good example of the dangers officers regularly face in the field, according to the RCMP commander for the region.
“It is important to me that the public understand the risks our officers take every day in dealing with all kinds of people, and the elevated risk that is associated in dealing with those who are suffering mental health crisis,” said Supt. Brian Hunter in the release.
“In this case, the man is now receiving the help he so requires, and we will allow the court to determine how best we move forward. This could have been a very different result for both the officer and this man, had this officer not had the will to survive and fight through injury to get himself and the accused to care.”