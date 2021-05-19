Vernon is now home to one of Canada’s largest covered dedicated pickleball complexes.
The enclosed courts at Marshall Fields will be available for bookings in a limited capacity by Vernon Pickleball Association members and the public as of Saturday.
“This project happened because the VPA members personally contributed over $1.2 million to fund the capital cost,” said Rob Irving, Building Committee Chair. “Over 250 members purchased debentures, made donations and pre-paid playing fees to ensure this would become a reality for Vernon.”
The city threw in the development cost charges to add a roof to the complex.
The Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex may be Canada’s largest indoor pickleball facility, the City of Vernon said in a news release.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still going, players must book their court time. Drop-in play is not allowed. Up to six hours of public access will be provided each day, unless a tournament or special event is going on. Cost will be $15 per person for two hours of play.
To book a court or become an association member, visit vernonpickleball.com.
The courts were built in 2018. The 55-foot-high roof uses steel trusses and a fabric covering. Pickleballers can play all year round.