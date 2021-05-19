Pickleball courted

Inside Vernon’s new OWA Pickleball Complex are, from left, Rob Irving, Myron Hocevar, Mayor Victor Cumming, Don Friesen and Ian Phillips.

 City of Vernon

Vernon is now home to one of Canada’s largest covered dedicated pickleball complexes.

The enclosed courts at Marshall Fields will be available for bookings in a limited capacity by Vernon Pickleball Association members and the public as of Saturday.

“This project happened because the VPA members personally contributed over $1.2 million to fund the capital cost,” said Rob Irving, Building Committee Chair. “Over 250 members purchased debentures, made donations and pre-paid playing fees to ensure this would become a reality for Vernon.”

The city threw in the development cost charges to add a roof to the complex.

The Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex may be Canada’s largest indoor pickleball facility, the City of Vernon said in a news release.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going, players must book their court time. Drop-in play is not allowed. Up to six hours of public access will be provided each day, unless a tournament or special event is going on. Cost will be $15 per person for two hours of play.

To book a court or become an association member, visit vernonpickleball.com.

The courts were built in 2018. The 55-foot-high roof uses steel trusses and a fabric covering. Pickleballers can play all year round.