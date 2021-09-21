VERNON — One person has been killed in a shooting in Spallumcheen..
RCMP say they responded to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the scene Monday about 11:30 a.m.
Police discovered a body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road.
An air and ground search located a suspect vehicle near Armstrong.
The suspect tried to get away, but failed.
“In the process of the search and arrest, one police vehicle was damaged by the suspect vehicle.
“Fortunately, no injuries resulted,” police said in a news release.
RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said more details about the identity of the victim will be released after further investigation and once relatives are informed.
Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.