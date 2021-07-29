A Kelowna man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another person and then police officers.
Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Mounties responded to a residence in the 2700 block of KLO Road where a man had allegedly assaulted another adult.
Officers placed the man under arrest, but he reportedly resisted and assaulted the police.
Additional officers arrived to complete the arrest.
A 35-year-old Kelowna man was held in custody to appear in court.
The full findings of the police investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review.
The victim and suspect were known to each other, police said.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.