The New York New Years celebration in downtown Kelowna has been cancelled.
Festivals Kelowna, which is organizing the event, said the decision is in response to Wednesday’s announcement by the province introducing further restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The annual event was planned for Dec. 31 in Stuart Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"Well, we were hopeful and planned a fun, family celebration for our community on New Year’s Eve but it was not to be. COVID had other plans,” said Renata Mills, the executive director of Festivals Kelowna.
“After cancelling last year, we’ve been holding our breath this last week as we saw Omicron expand across the country. Even though our event is held outdoors and we built in some COVID safety measures, given the really large numbers that usually attend it wouldn’t be responsible or appropriate to proceed as planned.”
The event is one of the few all-ages friendly New Year’s Eve events in the city. It usually features skating on the outdoor ice rink, live bands on two stages, games and interactive demonstrations, food trucks, and fireworks at 9 p.m. to ring in the New Year.
“Despite this disappointing announcement, we again thank our sponsors and partners for their tremendous support,” explains Mills.