A Vernon man who sexually abused four younger relatives 20 years ago has been sentenced to 42 months in jail.
Anoop Klair was originally charged with eight offences of sexual assault or sexual touching. The charges were reduced to three counts of sexual touching of a person under 14 years of age, and one count of sexual assault with a weapon.
“There is a rule against convicting an offender more than once for essentially the same offence,” noted Justice Murray Blok in a September sentencing ruling posted online this week.
“The offences took place about 20 years ago when Mr. Klair was between 19 and 23 years old and the victims were between nine and 13 years old,” Blok said in issuing his sentence. “Two of the victims were sexually touched by Mr. Klair as they slept or tried to sleep … Another victim was sexually touched while being forcefully held down by Mr. Klair on a couch in a television room.”
The victims described to the court the long-term psychological effects that assaults had on them.
“I begin by acknowledging the terrible toll the offences have had on the four victims,” the judge said. “The victims have suffered for years and endured such things as depression, anxiety, the loss of self worth, inability to form relationships or to trust others, even recurrent thoughts of suicide, all of which they kept to themselves until recently. All have undergone years of counselling, which continues. These matters amply demonstrate the enormous psychological damage that is caused by offences of this type.
Klair, 40, is married and has two children. Coming from Punjab to live with Canadian relatives, he had trouble adapting to Canada at first, but went on to earn a bachelor’s degree and worked as an on-call teacher and store manager until the charges facing him forced him to quit those jobs and take lower-paying work, court was told.
The court was presented with 41 letters of support for Klair. His family described him as a good husband and said jail time would have an adverse impact on them and on family in India to whom Klair sends money.
The defence asked for a conditional sentence of two years less a day with three years’ probation.
The Crown asked for five to seven years of jail time.
“I conclude that an appropriate global sentence here is three and a half years in jail,” said the judge. “I arrive at this generally by concluding that the sexual assault with a weapon count requires a sentence of two years, the two bedtime sexual interferences, nine months each, and the TV room sexual interference, 12 months due to its use of force. Those sentences total four and a half years. I would reduce that by 12 months on the totality principle.”
Once Klair is out of jail, restrictions on his movements and proximity to the victims will be in effect.