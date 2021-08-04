Someone’s attempt to make a homemade battery pack resulted in a visit from the bomb squad on Sunday.
While police conducting an ongoing investigation at a home in the 2600 block of Cameron Road in West Kelowna, Mounties discovered what looked like an improvised explosive device.
The Explosives Disposal Unit was called in. They removed the device and “disposed” of it elsewhere, a police press release said.
“Investigation has determined this device is not related to the shooting in Kelowna on July 31,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Examination of the device determined that it was someone’s attempt at a homemade battery pack. However it was unstable and potentially dangerous.”