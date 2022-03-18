A public hearing should not be held for a five-building development with 401 rental suites at the southwest corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road, city officials say.
The hearing should be waived because very little correspondence on the proposed rezoning has been received by the city, officials say.
“(We) received zero correspondence through mayor and council correspondence. Development planning staff received two pieces of correspondence with concerns about the rezoning application,” states a report to council.
Under new provincial legislation intended to fast-track the construction of homes, municipalities do not have to hold a public hearing on a rezoning application if the proposal is consistent with the official community plan.
The site is currently zoned Urban Centre Commercial and the proposed rezoning is Urban Centre Commercial (Residential Rental Tenure Only), a change the city says is consistent with the OCP.
Before council gave first reading the rezoning application earlier this month, there was signage on the property outlying the development proposal and owners of nearby properties were mailed information notices directly.
Although councillors generally endorsed the project when they passed first reading, there was concern about the number of units and the overall quality
and appearance of the development.
The city will have some control over those issues when considering a form and character permit at a later date.
Plans show five buildings of up to six-storeys in height.