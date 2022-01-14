Higher-than-expected student enrolment will push the budget for Central Okanagan Public Schools over $300 million for the first time.
A total of 23,087 students had been expected in Kelowna-area schools this year. But final enrolment came in at 23,432, resulting in an extra $3.3 million in per-pupil funding from the provincial government.
As a result, trustees next week will approve a final budget for the 2021-22 school year of $302 million.
The district also received registrations from 400 international students, 40 more than had been expected, but still down from the 600 that attended before the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
Since foreign families pay about $15,000 to send their children to school in Kelowna, the program results in a considerable revenue stream for the district. The 40 additional students means almost $600,000 in extra revenue.
Instructional costs, for such things as teacher and other staff’s salaries and benefits, make up $235 million of the district’s total budget, with operations and maintenance accounting for $39 million.