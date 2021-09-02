By Daily Courier Staff
An online fundraiser has been launched to show community appreciation for employees at Kelowna General Hospital.
The campaign organizer says they were prompted to launch the fundraiser after being dismayed by images of hundreds of people protesting the new COVID-19 vaccination card outside KGH on Wednesday.
“It is very disheartening to see that doctors, nurses, and all other healthcare professionals at KGH were subjected to this behaviour,” campaign organizer Jesse Ghashti posted on GoFundMe.
The campaign goal is $10,000. Ghasti says all donations will be turned over to KGH staff for them to spend as they see fit, provided it does so in a way that demonstrates community appreciation. Examples listed are gift cards and takeout food orders.
To donate, see GoFundMe and search Kelowna General Hospital ‘We Appreciate You’
Big White Ski Resort is offering frontline and essential service workers a complimentary scenic chairlift ride ticket this weekend.
“It’s our way to say thank you,” said Peter Plimmer, President and CEO of Big White Ski Resort.
Essential workers who would like to take advantage of the offer are to provide an ID or pay stub from their employer at the Big White Ski Resort ticket window
To determine if you qualify for this offer, visit the Government of B.C.’s List of Essential Services online.
Big White’s summer chair allows visitors to explore hiking trails, located at the top of the Bullet Chair. Guided hiking is also available.
This weekend, Big White is hosting the Canadian Slopestyle Championships, the Season Ender Disc Golf Tournament, and Big White Ski Resort’s annual Winter is Coming September Sale.
Uncorked Okanagan Wine Tours is also thanking health workers, along with police officers and firefighters, by offering cut-rate prices on its tours.
During September, all people working in the Central Okanagan medical care, fire-fighting and policing services can book a tour for themselves and their partner or spouse, and receive a 50% discount. Go to the Uncorked Okanagan website,
The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation is urging people to put a white heart in their windows and donate to the foundation to support health workers. Gifts sent to the hospital often can’t be accepted, the foundation noted in a news release.