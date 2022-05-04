Provincial officials will be joined by two mayors on Thursday for an announcement on community safety.
Attorney General David Eby and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth will preside over a 12:45 p.m. press conference. Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps will also participate.
Helps and Basran are co-chairs of the B.C. Urban Mayors Caucus.
The 13-mayor group recently sent a letter to Victoria, asking the government to do more to control prolific offenders, who they said were responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime in the province.
One Kelowna offender was responsible for 346 police files since 2015, Basran said in the letter.
Eby said earlier this week the government would be unveiling a “creative” plan to deal with offenders who cause “chaos” in communities.