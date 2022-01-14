A change in reporting methods has increased the number of British Columbians being treated in hospital for COVID-19.
As of Friday, 646 people are hospitalized, up from the figure of 534 given on Thursday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explained earlier Friday that a large increase should be expected under the new reporting system.
She also said that the peak number of hospitalizations should be expected toward the end of next week, now that new cases of COVID-19 are beginning to decline in the most heavily populated areas of B.C.
A total of 2,275 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, including 412 in the region served by Interior Health.
As of Friday, 89% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up one-tenth of one per cent from Thursday, and 83.3% have received two doses. Just over 30% of adults have also received a booster shot.