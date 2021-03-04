Horgan announcing support for students
Premier John Horgan will make an announcement Friday about new support programs for Okanagan College students.
Horgan, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and college president Jim Hamilton will take part in an online announcement “about supports for students at Okanagan College” at 10:30 a.m.
A live feed will be available on YouTube at youtu.be/GGLzGshfqas.
Library, union reach three-year deal
The Okanagan Regional Library and its unionized employees have reached a new three-year contract.
The deal, which has been ratified, expires Dec. 31, 2023.
It includes wage and benefit boosts totalling 2%% in each of the three years, the library said in a news release.
Both sides felt the certainty of a longer-term deal was a good idea during the pandemic.
The library says the deal is in line with other public-sector collective agreements.
The employees are represented by the Professional Employees Association.
Hearing today in cab company dispute
A hearing is scheduled to be held today into a union complaint that Kelowna Cabs bargained in bad faith.
MoveUP is asking the BC Labour Relations board to rescind an employer lockout implemented last Friday until the complaint can be heard in full.
The union also filed a bad-faith bargaining complaint in October over company layoffs. The two sides were ordered back to the bargaining table.
MoveUP represents dispatchers at the cab company.
COVID cases at two local schools
Cases of COVID-19 have been discovered at Pearson Road Elementary and Rutland Secondary schools.
The staff members or students with the virus are now at home isolating, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
COVID was also discovered on two recent Pacific Coastal Airlines flights — from Kelowna to Victoria on Feb. 24 and Victoria to Kelowna on Feb. 22. Other passengers on those flights are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Kasugai Gardens open for season
Kelowna’s hidden Japanese garden is open for another season.
Kasugai Gardens, hidden behind a large fence at the back of City Hall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the Victoria Day long weekend, when the hours will expand for summer.
Visiting hours at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery are also expanding for spring. Effective March 16, the hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jogger flees as man grabs her
A woman out for a run ran away when a man tried to grab her in East Kelowna.
The 18-year-old told police she was running about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near McClain and June Springs roads when a man standing by a vehicle grabbed her.
She pulled free and immediately ran home to call police.
Mounties flooded the area, looking for the man but couldn’t find him.
He’s described as Caucasian,
40-50 years old with medium-length curly black hair. His vehicle was a newer model black four-door SUV with a silver roof rack.
“At this time, we don’t know what the suspect’s intentions were, but we are working diligently to solve this incident,” said police spokes-person Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We are asking anyone who was in the area and saw something, or has dashcam or surveillance video of the incident to contact us immediately. We are also asking anyone who recognizes this suspect or vehicle description to call us.”
Call police at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.