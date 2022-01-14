Approximately 6% of Vernon’s municipal workforce has been placed on unpaid leave for non-compliance with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that went into effect Friday.
That was the deadline for city’s employees to provide proof they’d been double vaccinated against the virus.
The city said in a press release Friday that “more than 94% of employees” have met the requirements in the policy, which does permit exceptions on the “basis of a protected ground, such as for medical or other grounds protected under the Human Rights Code.”
“Employees who are unvaccinated or have chosen not to confirm their vaccination status have been put on an unpaid leave of absence,” the release said.
“Going forward, the city will continue to work directly with employees who are placed on leave. If they choose to receive full vaccination and provide proof of such in a reasonable amount of time, in accordance with the policy, they will be able to return to work.”
The municipality is putting together contingency plans to deal with potential staffing shortages due to the policy and ongoing Omicron surge.
Will Pearce, the city’s chief administrative officer, noted in the release that the intent of the policy isn’t to make life difficult for employees.
“We do not want to see anyone leave our organization. However, we also have a duty to provide a safe environment and take appropriate steps to protect all city employees, those who enter city facilities, and ensure the ability to maintain essential services,” said Pearce.
“This is a vicious virus and medical authorities have been clear that vaccination is the scientifically established best means to fight the pandemic. Therefore, this policy is a vital addition to the other layers of protection we have in place to protect all of us against COVID-19.”
Vaccine mandates went into effect Jan. 4 for municipal staff in Penticton and West Kelowna, which subsequently reported 99% and 98.5% of their respective workforces had provided proof of vaccination or been approved for an accommodation.
Kelowna’s mandate, which went into effect Dec. 13, had 98.5% compliance.
And just this week, Summer-land adopted a policy requiring new employees to be double vaccinated.