WeA West Kelowna man who is not capable of caring for himself has been missing for days — and his family is understandably worried.
James Wood, 27, was last seen Nov. 8 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his residence on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna.
“The day James went missing, he was not suitably dressed for the elements and the weather has turned colder,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb of the RCMP. “We ask residents living in the 2000 block Peters Road area to check their properties, sheds and outbuildings in the event James found shelter”.
Since he went missing, an extensive search has been conducted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the West Kelowna RCMP. A ground search of area surrounding James’ residence was completed as well as dog teams assisted in searching parks and wilderness areas James is known to frequent. A RCMP Air Services helicopter, as well as COSAR air assets also assisted with the aerial search.
Woods has medical needs and he requires medication.
“James’ family, search and rescue and the RCMP are concerned for his health and well-being and we are asking the public to be vigilant in looking for James,” said S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP.
He’s described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-eight (173 cm), 126 pounds (57 kilograms) with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue plaid pyjama pants and a button up T-shirt.
His mother says Woods has physical and mental challenged and may be distraught and disoriented as well as in need of medical care.
Call RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if you’ve seen him or know anything.