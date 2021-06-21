Services expanding at Rutland policing station
The Rutland Community Policing Office will offer expanded services after a grand re-opening Tuesday.
Mayor Colin Basran and RCMP Supt. Kara Triance will make brief statements and respond to media questions in a ceremony at the station, 115 McIntosh Rd., today from 11 a.m. to noon.
The station is expected to now provide full-time counter services with increased budgeting from the city. Previously, the station relied only on volunteers to provide limited service to the public.
The Rutland station is visited by more than 100 people a month.
It's “clear’ that Rutland residents “want enhanced policing services in their community,” crime prevention supervisor Colleen Cornock wrote earlier this year.
Swoop launches Kelowna-Hamilton flights
Swoop, WestJet’s discount airline, has added a Kelowna-Hamilton route to its schedule.
The first flight from Hamilton arrived at the Kelowna Airport on Sunday.
“Today’s inaugural flight is another milestone for Swoop as we continue in our recovery efforts to re-build our network,” said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance for the airline, in a press release. “Swoop’s success would not be possible without the support of our airport partners just like John C. Munro Hamilton Airport and Kelowna International Airport.”
The airline is celebrating its third anniversary with 30% off on some flights.
Concert planned Nov. 21 at community theatre
Live music will return to the Kelowna Community Theatre with a concert by Bahamas on Nov. 21.
The Toronto singer-songwriter and Juno Award winner has announced a 37-city North American Tour to support his fifth album, Sad Hunk.
During the pandemic, Bahamas was seen in the Live to Tape series on YouTube.
Tickets go on sale Friday through Select Your Tickets.
COVID reported at Central School
A case of COVID-19 has been discovered at Central School. The case was reported Sunday by Central Okanagan Public Schools.
The affected student or staff member is self-isolating at home.
COVID cases were also reported June 11 and June 14 at the school.
Fire breaks out at unoccupied home
No one was home when fire broke out at a Vernon house Monday morning.
Vernon firefighters said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house when they arrived about 6:20 a.m. The fire was between the main floor and basement, the fire department said in a news release.
Firefighters knocked down the flames inside the Cameo Drive house fairly quickly.
“The fire is under control and firefighters are now checking the structure to confirm there are no extensions to other parts of the home,” said Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour.
The cause is under investigation.
Bus schedules changing on July 4
Schedule changes on the Kelowna Regional Transit system will go into effect on July 4.
The summer schedule changes will affect most routes, BC Transit said. Routes 16 and 17 — Kettle Valley and South Ridge — have detours in effect because of bridge work.
Check bctransit.com/Kelowna for schedule details.
Motorcyclist badly hurt in Sunday accident
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Depart Road and Gordon Drive.
Kelowna RCMP said in a news release a Suzuki motorcycle failed to stop at a red light and struck a Nissan Pathfinder.
The 27-year-old male rider was ejected. He was transported to hospital by ambulance. No one else was injured. No charges have been laid, police said.
Correction
Kelowna resident Shannon Gall has been appointed to the BC Cancer Foundation board of directors.
Gall’s last name was spelled wrong in a story on Saturday.
The Daily Courier regrets the error.