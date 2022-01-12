A Vernon man has been charged after drugs were found in a secret compartment in a car last fall.
Following a hit-and-run accident, described by police as “violent,” last March, Mounties in the fall seized and searched a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and found four kilograms of methamphetamine and four ounces of cocaine.
Possession for the purpose of trafficking charges have been approved against a 29-year-old Vernon resident.
“The charges in this case come after a long investigative process and demonstrates our commitment to targeting drug trafficking both the street level and in this instance, a much higher multi-kilogram level,” said Sgt David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.
Under the provisions of the Armoured Vehicle and After Market Compartment Act, having such a compartment in a vehicle is prohibited, Vernon police said.