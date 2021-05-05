A truck with flashing police-style grille lights in Trail turned out to be a private-sector company vehicle responding to an emergency, RCMP have concluded.
In March, a motorist reported seeing a white pickup activate red-and-blue lights and reported it to RCMP as a possible fake.
“Further investigation carried out by Trail RCMP, which included the review of surveillance footage captured in the area along the provincial highway corridor, revealed that the vehicle in question was associated to a local private sector company responding to an emergency,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP spokesman, in a news release.
There have been several reports of fake Mounties pulling over motorists this spring.
A woman reported receiving assistance on Drought Hill Saturday from a man driving a car with flashing lights. At first, she thought he was a cop and was grateful for the offer to help but became increasingly uneasy through the encounter. RCMP arrested the man shortly after.
Fake Mounties reported to be pulling over drivers in the rural North Okanagan this spring turned out to be real officers, an RCMP investigation determined.
A report of a fake Mountie pulling over a motorist in the Boundary region in March has not been solved.