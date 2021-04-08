Benchmark house price over $800,000
The benchmark price for a home in greater Kelowna rose to $829,400 last month, realtors say.
That was up $150,000 from March 2020.
“With economic recovery underway, low mortgage rates and the persistent effect of buyers looking for more space, it’s no surprise that local real estate is still seeing a boom,” Kim Heizmann, president of the Association of Interior Realtors, said in a release.
With demand and prices surging, the number of listings is down 46% in the region between Peachland and Revelstoke.
“While the pandemic has increased demand, it has also created a huge shock to the supply side of things that will take a long time to get back to a healthy inventory level,” Heizmann said.
In February 2021, the benchmark price of a home in greater Kelowna was $776,000. Benchmark properties are those the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets.
Head-on crash kills 2 near Sicamous
Two people were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday east of Sicamous.
An RCMP investigation determined a pickup driven by a 73-year-old man from Sicamous crossed the centre line and collide with an eastbound sedan driven by a 46-year-old woman from Salmon Arm. Both drivers died before first responders arrived.
The road was closed for several hours. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.
Creepy man in van makes sales pitch
A teenage girl says a man in a white van with a broken window tried to sell her something on Tuesday.
The incident, which police describe as a “strange interaction,” happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rutland Road North.
“The yet-to-be identified man attempted to sell the teen an item and when she had refused several times, he drove away,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.
“The individual was reportedly driving an older white van with a broken rear window. According to the teen, a woman was seated in the vehicle’s front passenger seat,” Noseworthy said.
The driver was described as white, with a tanned complexion, and short dark hair. He had missing and broken teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Delivery driver fights off robber
A man who attempted to rob a delivery driver in West Kelowna failed in every way last week.
RCMP say the man struck a delivery driver with a blunt object in the 1700 block of Ross Road and attempted to steal his vehicle, but the driver fought back and the suspect fled on foot.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
Police arrested the man a short time later.
Charges of robbery and failure to comply with a court order have been laid against Kurtis Sanderson, 25, of Kelowna, police say. He is to appear in court today.
Pile of rags set warehouse on fire
A pile of rags ignited themselves and caused a warehouse fire Tuesday night in Kelowna.
Kelowna Fire Department said pallets and wooden racks burned in a strip mall in the 2700 block of Highway 97.
The fire was quickly extinguished and the building was ventilated. There was no structural damage, the department said in a news release. The rags had been used for staining wood.
Vaccination clinic today in Peachland
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held today and April 15 in Peachland.
Only those who qualify under current vaccination eligibility requirements will be able to get a jab.
Those categories include Indigenous people over 18, anyone born in 1950 or earlier, those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, and health-care workers.
To book an appointment, go to gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html or call 1-833-838-2323.
How data affects your life to be explained in speech
The complex role of data in everyday life will be explained by UBC Okanagan’s next distinguished speaker.
CBC journalist Nora Young will speak in a Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. on April 13.
Young is host of Spark, a CBC radio show that looks at technology and culture, and an author.
She will explore how recent advancements in technology and the explosion of data can affect relationships, behaviours and opinions. Young will cover everything from artificial intelligence and robotics, to smart cities and the internet of things, according to UBC.
The Distinguished Speaker series event is free and open to all, but pre-registration is required at speakers.ok.ubc.ca.
Gang cops seize weapons, drugs in Kelowna
B.C.’s gang cops seized a number of weapons and drugs during a blitz of the Kelowna area last month.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team was deployed to the Kelowna area during the week of March 21.
Over the six days UGET was in the Okanagan, 21 vehicles were stopped and 27 people were checked, with the majority of those people connected to the street-level drug trade, the organization said in a press release.
In the Okanagan, UGET members seized, three airsoft guns, multiple knives, and a baton. Also seized were quantities of suspected cocaine, crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl.