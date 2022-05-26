Intersection closing for a week
The Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection will be closed next week for paving and construction of the concrete apron for the inner circle of the roundabout.
The closure is expected to start on Monday. The road will reopen Saturday, June 4, for the weekend. After that, there may be minor delays while final works and landscaping are completed. Detours will be in place. Local drivers are probably already familiar with them.
Night skiing will return to Big White
After a two-season hiatus, Big White Ski Resort is bringing back night skiing next season.
“We have a lot of work to do in continuing to find new staff beds and quite frankly, the team members to operate night skiing,” says Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president, in a news release. “But, we know this is a family favourite, and an essential attraction for our local skiers and snowboarders, and we are so happy to have it back on the roster for the upcoming ski season.”
Pricing and conditions will be released on Wednesday with the launch of Big White Ski Resort’s early bird season passes and bike season passes.
Search and rescue helps find boy
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out about 10 p.m. Wednesday to look for a lost 11-year-old boy near Mission Creek park and Springfield Road.
The boy’s family had searched for two hours before calling RCMP, who did a preliminary investigation and then called COSAR.
Nearly 30 volunteer members showed up, including members of the ebike team and K9 team.
Search teams fanned out to other areas the young man was known to frequent. He was located just before midnight when he attempted to contact an acquaintance.
This was COSAR’s seventh call in the last nine days.
Seniors Outreach holding 50-50 draw
Kelowna-based Seniors Outreach, whose mission is to serve vulnerable seniors in the Central Okanagan, is fundraising with a 50-50 raffle.
Funds generated will help Seniors Outreach fund their companion housing program (in which seniors share housing), run their housing directory, and employ a social worker who helps seniors navigate the housing system and sort through housing options such as affordable or low-income housing, assistive living, supportive housing, and long-term care.
With rents rising and vacancies rates still low, the housing market can be difficult for seniors, especially those who are a little older and may have personal issues such as dementia.
Seniors Outreach is a non-profit society that helps isolated, aging seniors to maintain their dignity and independence, and to stay connected to their community and each other.
To find the raffle online, go to seniorsoutreach.rafflenexus.com
Suspicious object found on Bartley Rd.
The RCMP’s explosives disposal unit was called to deal with a suspicious object found Thursday morning on Bartley Road in West Kelowna.
The object on the shoulder of the road was reported to police at 8:27 a.m. The object was on a less populated part of the road. Motorists were turned around by police. Residents were asked to avoid coming and going until police had more information.
More chicks with sticks needed
The Chicks with Sticks fundraising golf tournament is looking for more golfers.
The sixth annual tournament at Black Mountain Golf Club on July 18 will raise money for The Foundry, which provides mental-health services for youth.
Entry fee is $160 before May 31 and $175 after. At press time, 160 people had signed up for the tournament and 60 spots were still available.
Register at blackmountaingolf.ca/events/upcoming-events.
The tournament has raised $126,000 for charities. Donations can be made at trellis.org/chicks-with-sticks-2022.
Survey asks about transit routes in the Mission
BC Transit and the City of Kelowna are seeking input from residents on potential changes to transit services in the Upper and Lower Mission neighbourhoods.
Three scenarios for future transit service have been developed, and public input on the three options is now being sought.
A survey can be filled out at engage.bctransit.com/kelownamission2022 until June 29. Paper copies of the survey are available at the H2O pool.
A final option will be presented to council in the fall.
ALS walk to be held on June 12
The Move to Cure ALS fundraising and awareness walk is coming up on June 12.
The Kelowna event will begin at the Island Stage in Waterfront Park. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 11.
Activities through the day include music by the Zamboni Brothers, a barbecue, silent auction, 50-50 draw and kids zone.
All proceeds will go to the ALS Society of B.C. with 60% going for programs and 40% to research.
ALS is an incurable rapidly progressive neuromuscular disease.
Thirteen walks will be taking place across B.C.
Winfield hosting workshop on lymphedema
On June 4, the B.C. Lymphedema Association is holding the first lymphedema workshop in the Okanagan at Winfield Memorial Hall.
The BCLA has been advocating for those dealing with Lymphedema and other lymphatic disorders for 16 years. This includes support groups around the province and holding workshops to help those dealing with lymphatic disorders. With over 130,000 people dealing with lymphedema in BC many struggle to be diagnosed and find proper treatment.
Sandi McConnach, a BCLA vice president, developed lymphedema in 2008 after breast cancer surgery. She is passionate about the importance of education and has been busy working on the two workshops the BCLA have planned this year. The first is the event in June, followed by another workshop on Vancouver Island on Sept. 10.
Cost to attend is $20 for BCLA members and $25 for non-members.
The workshop is sponsored by Juzo Canada, which will away a custom garment to one attendee.
Speakers cover lymphedema management for body, meditation and mental-health support. There will be bandaging demonstrations as well.
Go to bclymph.org to register. Or you can register at the door on June 4.