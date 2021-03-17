Apartment building rejected in Glenmore
A three-storey building with 50 rental suites proposed for a Glenmore neighbourhood won’t proceed.
A proposed rezoning for the project was turned down by Kelowna city council, following a public hearing on Tuesday.
The project was proposed for the northwest corner of Glenmore Drive and Highland Road.
Three single-family homes are currently on the site.
Cannabis store plans move ahead
A cannabis store proposed for the southeast corner of Highway 97 North and McCurdy Road has moved closer to final approval.
City council on Tuesday gave second and third readings to bylaw that would allow the store to be built.
Final approval, usually a formality, is still required.
Provincial approval is also required.
Asst. superintendent starts job on May 1
Central Okanagan Public Schools will have a new assistant superintendent starting May 1.
Raquel Steen will take over from Rick Oliver, who is retiring.
Steen is currently the district principal for the International Education Program.
“A former principal and district principal, Ms. Steen is a proven leader, whose work ethic and approachable way of interacting with families and staff is an excellent fit with our district’s mission,” said school board chairwoman Moyra Baxter in a news release.
Steen has been with the school district for 25 years. She was principal at Mount Boucherie Secondary and KLO Middle School.
Her work with Boucherie’s Academy of Indigenous Studies was nationally recognized and will support the district’s work implementing the Equity in Action for Truth and Reconciliation Agreement, a news release said.
Macarons help KGH Foundation
Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate is celebrating National Macaron Day and International Day of Happiness on Saturday, by raising funds for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.
A percentage of macaron sales all day will be donated to the foundation.
A macaron is made of two round meringue-based cookie shells, held together by a soft filling.
Sandrine will be offering a wide selection, including flavours such as raspberry/cassis, lemon, coffee bean, vanilla, strawberry/elderflower, chocolate/caramel/sel, Earl Grey, rose, hazelnut, pistachio, chocolate and caramel.
Macarons can be purchased individually, in a three-piece or seven-piece gift box at 1865 Dilworth Dr. between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Teen hits woman in the face
A woman who tried to retrieve what she believed was a stolen skateboard was hit in the face by a teenage
boy at Vernon’s Polson Park on Tuesday.
Vernon Mounties say the woman saw a skateboard unattended on the grass near the skate park that she believed had been stolen from her son a week earlier.
When the woman went to retrieve the skateboard, she was surrounded by a group of youths. A confrontation occurred and one of the youths hit the woman.
When a third party intervened, the group of youths fled,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, 15 years old, about five-foot-five with with blonde wavy hair wearing a blue sweater.
If you have information, call Const. Derzak at 250-545-7171.
KVR Trail closed near Naramata for scaling
Rock scaling will result in periodic closures of the KVR Trail above Naramata over the next two weeks.
The work is taking place between the Smethurst and Glenfir parking lots to remove loose rocks that could pose a threat to people below.
That stretch of trail is now closed through Monday, March 29, but will be opened temporarily for public use Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28.