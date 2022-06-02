While the upcoming Summerland Action Festival is built around a 72-team slo-pitch tournament, there will truly be something for everyone during the three-day event.
Aside from softball action at Dale Meadows Park, organizers have lined up a full slate of family friendly activities and entertainment at Memorial Park. The fun begins Friday evening and runs through Sunday afternoon. Admission is free. The theme of this year’s tournament is Welcome Back, a nod to the event’s two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Here is the complete entertainment schedule (events at Memorial Park unless noted):
Friday, June 3
6 p.m. — The Bay Island Rockers (formed by members of Prism and Headpins)
7 p.m. — Opening ceremonies
7:30 p.m. — Eagle Eyes (Eagles tribute band)
9 p.m. — The Ray Roper Project/Stonebolt with special guests (classic rock)
10:40 p.m. — Fireworks display
Saturday, June 4
8-10 a.m. — Pancake breakfast at the Legion
10 a.m. — Free Zumba in the park with Carole Patane
11 a.m. — Family Fun Zone and Kinsmen beverage garden opens
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Summerland’s Got Talent review
Noon — Arm wrestling at Kinsmen beverage garden
1:15 p.m. — The Journeymen (current, classic and retro rock)
3:30 p.m. — The Bay Island Allstars with guests Juno award-winner Dave Nicol and Alex Nome.
5:30 p.m. — Matlin Starsley (former Bryan Adams band member)
6 p.m. — Giant’s Head Run (starts at Aquatic and Fitness Centre)
7:30 p.m. — Barracuda (Heart tribute act)
7-10 p.m. — Free dance in Kinsmen beverage garden
Sunday June 5
10 a.m. — Open church service
11 a.m. — Summerland’s Got Talent review final
11 a.m. — Family Fun Zone and Kinsmen beverage garden opens.
11 a.m. — Kinsmen kids’ fishing derby at Agur Lake
12:15 p.m. — A.C.E. (current hits and rock classics)
1:45 p.m. — Slam Dogs (R&B, retro, classic rock)
3:30 p.m. — NFA – The Dance Rock Band and special guests (80s, 90s & new music of today).
For more information or to see the complete schedule, visit summerlandactionfestival.ca.