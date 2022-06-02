A Kelowna elementary school student’s design for a National AccessAbility Week flag is a winner.
Grade 6 student Dyani Djomkam’s regional award-winning design was unveiled in a ceremony at Glenmore Elementary on Thursday.
“ We are pleased to have such a thought-provoking piece of artwork come from a student in Kelowna,” said Lisa Beck, president and CEO of Easter Seals in a news release. “Kelowna has always played a special role in the Easter Seals community because of its proximity to our Winfield camp. We look forward to proudly displaying Dyani’s flag this year for all our campers, counsellors and guests to enjoy.”
Hundreds of Grade 6-12 students across the province entered the annual flag-design contest.
“ We feel honored that Dyani was the regional flag winner for National Accessibility Week. She created a beautiful piece of art that represents inclusivity for all “ said school Principal Brady Ibbetson in the release.