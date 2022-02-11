Plans for a 60-home development on Campbell Road in West Kelowna were strongly opposed during a public hearing Wednesday.
The meeting lasted nearly three hours as speakers raised concerns about traffic and environmental impacts, as well as the lack of a secondary fire evacuation route in the Case Loma community.
There were also objections to a planned 60-berth marina and the fact the development would involve an access route through farmland.
There were so many people wanting to address council that normal Wednesday night hockey programs in an adjacent arena were cancelled to accommodate those waiting to step up to the microphone in council chambers.
Known as Sol Aqua, the proposed development has been significantly downsized from the 700-unit, multi-highrise plan originally put forward in 2019.
City councillors will make a decision at a later date whether to approve Sol Aqua.