Search for diver wraps up
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has been told to stop searching for a missing diver.
Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon failed to resurface after diving with a group near the W.R. Bennett Bridge on May 15.
Police dive teams and search and rescue crews spent hundreds of hours with cameras and sonar, and using a COSAR landing craft as a diving platform, to search for his body.
In a news release, search and rescue says they were told to stand down by the RCMP.
Chamber mostly happy with restart plan
The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce welcomes B.C.’s restart plan, but says there is still significant concern about the fragility of businesses and the economy.
“It’s very good news that the Circuit Breaker restrictions of almost two months have been eased and that means indoor dining of up to six people can resume as can low-intensity classes at fitness centres,” said Krystin Kempton, Greater Vernon Chamber president.
Phase one of the restart plan allows for recreational travel within the Interior region. Non-essential travel between regions is still restricted.
“The progression of these stages and the lifting of restrictions depends on people being vaccinated and continuing to follow the protocols as they are in place. Businesses cannot sustain a significant reversal of restrictions again, and all of us can play a role in restarting our economy,” said Kempton.
Three schools have COVID
COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at three Central Okanagan schools.
A student or staff member caught the virus at Pearson Road Elementary, North Glenmore Elementary and Rutland Middle Schools, Central Okanagan Public Schools revealed Monday night.
Those affected are self-isolating at home. Anyone potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by Interior Health.
Church fined for ignoring orders
A Kelowna church has been fined for having an indoor gathering contrary to public health orders.
RCMP issued a $2,300 ticket for the gathering, which took place last Wednesday night.
Police didn’t name the church, but Harvest Ministries on Harvey Avenue has been consistently defying health orders.