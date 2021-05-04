The COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna is over.
Twenty-nine cases were linked to the outbreak, which was declared on March 7. Twenty-six residents and three staff members caught the virus. Two people died.
An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms.
Outbreaks continue at Sandalwood Retirement Resort and Spring Valley long-term care home.
Sandalwood has had 28 cases — 26 residents and two staff — with one death connected to the outbreak.
Spring Valley has had 24 cases — 19 residents and five staff.
Both facilities reported additional cases between Monday and Tuesday.