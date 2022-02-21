Rock-throwing man assaults bystander
A man throwing rocks at a vehicle in a West Kelowna park assaulted a 66-year-old woman bystander, police say.
Police were called to the park on Gellatly Road about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police arrested a 24-year-old man. The woman received cuts and bruises that were treated in hospital.
“There is nothing to indicate what motivated this act of violence,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The suspect is currently in police custody awaiting his next court appearance.”
Witnesses are asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Thief uses bear spray inside Home Depot
A woman used bear spray during an attempt to steal power tools from Kelowna’s Home Depot store on Saturday.
Kelowna RCMP said the woman was detained by staff members about 2 p.m. with one of them receiving minor injuries.
Police took her away and discovered she was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Witnesses are asked to call RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Rail trail users won’t be hit by fly balls
Users of the Okanagan Rail Trail near Gordon Drive and Clifton Road soon won’t have to worry about dodging flying baseballs any more.
The City of Kelowna announced that protective netting will be installed around the baseball diamonds at Lombardy Park.
The work begins today and the trail will be closed about a week. A detour will be available.
“An increased frequency of fly balls being hit outside of the park is presenting hazards to both Okanagan Rail Trail users and traffic travelling on Clement Ave.,” said Amy Nyhof, landscape design technician for the City of Kelowna, in a news release. “The installation of a protective netting system will prevent this from continuing.”
Vernon garbage going to bi-weekly collection
Garbage collection in Vernon is going to switch to a bi-weekly service.
The change will take place on May 1 when the city launches an organics (food and yard waste) collection program.
“Once the organics program begins, we expect to see a reduction in the volume of material being placed in garbage carts. Therefore, weekly garbage collection is expected to be no longer required,” said Mayor Victor Cumming, in a news release.
An updated waste collection schedule will be provided to residents before the changes take place in May.
Sustainability fair set for Feb. 23
A sustainability fair, highlighting groups and businesses working in a broad range of environmental fields, will be held in Kelowna on Feb. 23.
Representatives of 15 organizations will be at the event, to be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
A highlight of the event, held in conjunction with Global Citizen Week, is six teams of students pitching their projects to improve water quality, reduce waste, and promote cleaner energy use. For more information, see globalcitizenevents.com