Three summer projects funded by The Forest Enhancement Society of BC are designed to help reduce fire risks in the Okanagan.
The society provided more than $500,000 for a wildfire management project in the Big White area.
Almost $100,000 was provided to a fuel-reduction project with Okanagan First Nations around Silver Lake Camp near Peachland.
And more than $50,000 was provided to clean up forest land around the Agur Lake Camp in Summerland.
In total, 39 projects received funding from the society.
“When you live in a community where there’s only one road in and out, you can see the devastation a fire can have on a community, it’s nerve racking,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort in a news release from the society this week. “We are proud of the work that was done, the results, and the safety assurances it brings … We feel protected.”