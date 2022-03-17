A Calgary man who was impaled by a branch during an ATV incident as a child lost a lawsuit filed 12 years later seeking damages.
Following a nine-day BC Supreme Court trial in Kelowna in November, Justice F. Matthew Kirchner in a decision released last week in Vernon determined Tanner Delfs’ Kootenay relatives were not negligent when they took their young visitor to the backwoods in 2009.
Delfs suffered major injuries, which are painful to this day and likely to affect him for the rest of his life, the court heard. He is able to work and pursue his desired career as a social worker, though the injuries sometimes limit what he can do.
Delfs was visiting relatives when they went out into the woods on ATVs. Delfs was riding with his 15-year-old cousin, Josh Stricker. Uncle Fred Stricker was on a motorbike and Josh’s friend Matt Simpson on another ATV.
Delfs becoming impaled by a tree branch when their ATV hit something and came to a sudden stop. The branch entered his body on his right side just below his rib cage and exited on his left side just below his armpit, Kirchner wrote in his ruling.
None of the riders recalled seeing any obvious hazards in front of them that may have caused the crash.
“Mr. Delfs testified that Josh ‘gunned it’ in an effort to free the RZR (their ATV) from being stuck and he then felt a very sharp pain in his stomach. He looked down to see ‘a lot of blood’ and a ‘good sized branch’ that had impaled him just below the ribs on the right side of his body,” the judge wrote. “Delfs was rushed to Invermere Hospital and then flown to Calgary Children’s Hospital where he underwent major surgery to remove the branch and repair the extensive internal injuries.
“Today, more than 12 years after the accident, Mr. Delfs continues to suffer the effects of the accident.
“Most notably, he suffers from chronic pain in his abdomen and at the entry wound where the branch impaled him.
“He continues to experience psychological trauma from the event,” the judge wrote.
In his lawsuit, Delfs claimed his cousin was negligent in operating the ATV and parents Fred and Kim Stricker were negligent in their supervision.
He sought damages for pain and suffering, loss of earning capacity, loss of housekeeping capacity, and cost of future care.
But the judge determined the Strickers were not negligent.
As there was no obvious hazard on their path, the riders in front could not have warned Josh Stricker riding behind them about it, the judge determined. Delfs also noted Josh Stricker was only 15 and didn’t have a driver’s licence, but the judge concluded he was an experienced and capable ATV rider.
“The mere fact that the accident happened does not mean it happened negligently,” the judge wrote. “There is no question that, though no fault of his own, Mr. Delfs suffered a grievous and horrifying injury….This was a sad and deeply unfortunate accident that was the result of adventuring into the backwoods on motorized vehicles, an activity that carries inherent risks.”
While rejecting Delfs’ claim, the judge went to considerable lengths to calculate the damages Delfs would have been awarded had he won the case. The calculations will save time and effort in the event of an appeal, he explained.
“This has been a difficult trial for the parties and their family members, all of whom are based in Calgary and had to travel to Kelowna to testify. The expert witnesses are also from Vancouver and Calgary. In addition, this trial has caused hardship for many of the witnesses, particularly Mr. Delfs, which leads me to conclude that I should make findings on damages to prevent the parties from having to undergo a new trial if I am found to be wrong on liability, Kirchner wrote.
Delfs could have received about $200,000 in compensation for pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and loss of amenities, $360,000 for future income losses, plus lesser amounts for medical costs and loss of past income.
“The branch that tore through him caused severe physical damage that, fortunately, was repaired with surgery, but has left Mr. Delfs with physical scars and chronic abdominal pain.
“It is nothing short of astonishing that he survived,” the judge wrote.