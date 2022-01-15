Expansion of Lake Country’s sewage treatment system will cost millions of dollars more than initially projected.
The revised budget is now $19.2 million, up from an estimate of $15 million given to town council just last month.
“This can be attributed in part to extreme escalations in cost of materials, such as PVC pipe, which has been constrained in production creating a shortage, meaning pricing has grown to record highs,” engineering technician Ryan Niddery writes in a report going to council next Tuesday.
The town hopes to get most of the necessary funding from the federal government but the municipality will still need to borrow $5.1 million.