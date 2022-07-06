Women graduates, those with college educations more likely to access CERB: StatCan

Students walk at the Western University campus in London, Ont. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A new Statistics Canada study finds college graduates, women, and graduates of some programs were more likely to access the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program in 2020 than others. The study compared the proportion of 2010 to 2018 post-secondary graduates who received CERB based educational and socio-demographic characteristics to the proportion of all workers who received the benefit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne