Former B.C. TV weather forecaster predicts climate catastrophe and hunger for UN

Canadian meteorologist Jesse Mason poses for photos, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Jesse Mason grew up in Vancouver, passionate about the outdoors. He channeled that into a university degree in atmospheric science that eventually landed him a job as a television weather forecaster. That seemingly unlikely path led him to his current job, one with life-and-death implications for millions of people around the world. At the UN World Food Program, he’s charged with trying to get ahead of bad weather and climate catastrophes so the UN can prevent people from starving. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andrew Medichini