Man charged in Quebec Halloween sword attack was suffering from delirium: doctor

Quebec City mayor Régis Labeaume brings flowers at a vigil to honour Suzanne Clermont, who was stabbed to death on Halloween night by a man with a sword, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Quebec City. The man accused in the Quebec Halloween 2020 stabbing attacks that left two people dead was in a state of psychosis and suffering from delirium, a psychiatrist testifying for the defence said Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot