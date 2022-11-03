Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated

A protester shovels snow from Wellington Street in front of a blockade of trucks as a winter storm warning is in effect, on the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The commission investigating the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act says most of the millions of dollars raised by the "Freedom Convoy" ended up in an escrow account or returned to donors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang