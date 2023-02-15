Bird photographer's stunning image — an orca in flight off Vancouver's Stanley Park

An orca is shown breaching near Brockton Point in Stanley Park in Vancouver on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The image was caught by wildlife photographer Frank Lin while he was surveying for seabirds with a volunteer team. Scientists say orca pods are appearing in urban waters in higher frequency as harbour seals - one of the orcas' primary food sources - congregate near cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Frank Lin, @fylegend21 on Instagram **MANDATORY CREDIT**