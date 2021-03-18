Transportation Safety Board to address Iran final report on shootdown of Flight 752

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Canada's Transportation Safety Board says it will comment this morning on a report from Iran on the downing of a passenger jet by its military in January 2020. The final report blames "human error" as the reason why Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 minutes after it took off from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi