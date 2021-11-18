Trauma of 16 days in N.S. dry cell endures, though court win a solace: former inmate

Lisa Adams is led into court in Truro, N.S., on November 9, 2020. Lisa Adams is buoyed by a court decision that could strike down a form of solitary confinement she battled, but the 16 days she endured in a "dry cell" still haunts her in moments of anxiety and claustrophobia. The 34-year-old mother of two boys, now living in Saint John, N.B., made national headlines last Friday after the Nova Scotia Supreme Court gave Ottawa six months make amendments to a practice it declared to discriminatory towards women. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton