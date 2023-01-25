Hockey team of preteen Ukrainian refugees heads to tournament in Quebec City

Evgheniy Pysarenko (left) is pictured with some of the young Ukrainian kids during a team bonding activity around Christmas 2022 in Romania. The 11- and 12-year-old kids who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine will travel to Canada to participate at the Quebec Peewee International Hockey Tournament next month thanks to the efforts of a Quebec City businessman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Evgheniy Pysarenko **MANDATORY CREDIT**