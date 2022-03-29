OTTAWA - 730 million tonnes: The calculated annual emissions for Canada in 2019 from the yearly National Inventory Report.
739 million tonnes: The calculated emissions for Canada in 2005.
407 million to 443 million tonnes: 2030 target for emissions to be 55 to 60 per cent of what they were in 2005.
470 million tonnes: Estimate of where emissions will be in 2030 under existing policies and programs.
4,000 km: Distance the average passenger car travels to produce about one tonne of GHGs.
430 litres: Approximate amount of gasoline burned to produce one tonne of GHGs.
26 per cent: Share of total emissions contributed by oil and gas industries in 2019.
191 million tonnes: Oil and gas emissions in 2019.
110 million tonnes: Projected oil and gas emissions for 2030 in new emissions reduction plan.
1991: The last year oil and gas emissions in Canada were at or below 110 million tonnes.
186 million tonnes: transport emissions in 2019 (road, air, marine, rail).
143 million tonnes: projected oil and gas emissions for transport in 2030 under new emissions plan.
1999: The last year transport emissions were at or below 143 million tonnes.
