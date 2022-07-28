Ottawa proposes to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program

A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C. on May 1, 2020. A leading proponent of stricter gun control says allowing owners of recently banned firearms to keep them would make it easier for a different government to reverse the ban in future. In a letter to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, the group PolySeSouvient urges the Liberal government to implement a mandatory buyback program for all assault-style guns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward