37 B.C. mayors win by acclamation after standing unopposed

VANCOUVER - Municipal elections are still more than a month away, but mayors for dozens of communities across B.C. have already won by acclamation after standing unopposed.
Nomination information collated by non-profit group CivicInfo BC shows 37 B.C. mayoral candidates automatically won after the nomination period closed on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Among them were Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, both of whom got second terms.
West said his unopposed victory wasn't what he expected, and he had been prepared for a full campaign ahead of election day on Oct. 15.
“It was really humbling …. I've worked as hard as I can over the last four years to represent them to the best of my ability, and I'm truly honoured and humbled to have that opportunity to continue to work for them for the next four years,” said West.
He said it was hard to speculate on why no other candidates put their names forward this time, but he was "incredibly proud" of what his city had accomplished.
In Burnaby, incumbent Hurley took to social media to celebrate his win.
“I am humbled and honoured to be acclaimed as Mayor for four more years. It takes a lot of teamwork and collaboration to get things done. I encourage all residents to vote on October 15th for council members that will keep Burnaby moving forward,” the former Burnaby firefighter wrote in a Facebook post.
It is not uncommon for mayors to win by acclamation, and CivicInfo BC's executive director Todd Pugh said that in 2018, 36 B.C. mayors were elected without contest.
B.C. mayors who won by acclamation this year include:
Dennis A Buchanan, Alert Bay
Joe Craner, Armstrong
Barbara H Roden, Ashcroft
Ward Stamer, Barriere
Mike Hurley, Burnaby
Ryan Windsor, Central Saanich
Ruth Hoyte, Coldstream
Nicole B. Minions, Comox
Michelle P. Staples, Duncan
Sarrah A Storey, Fraser Lake
Steve J Morissette, Fruitvale
Linda J McGuire, Granisle
Ken Williams, Highlands
Shane Brienen, Houston
Allen Miller, Invermere
Maureen Pinkney, 100 Mile House
Sylvia Pranger, Kent
Don McCormick, Kimberley
Phil Germuth, Kitimat
Aaron Stone, Ladysmith
Sheri A Disney, Masset
Alan Raine, Mountain Resort Municipality
Tom Zeleznik, Nakusp
Kevin Murdoch, Oak Bay
Martin Johansen, Oliver
Nicole MacDonald, Pitt Meadows
Scott Cabianca, Port Clements
Brad West, Port Coquitlam
Mark Baker, Sayward
Cliff McNeil-Smith, Sidney
Colin Ferguson, Silverton
Christine A Fraser, Spallumcheen
Sean Bujtas, Terrace
Dan B. Law, Tofino
Owen M. Torgerson, Valemount
Ed Coleman, Wells
Julie Colborne, Zeballos
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.