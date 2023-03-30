'It's going to take the community': Yukon faces Canada's worst toxic drug death rate

People march from the RCMP headquarters to the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre to raise awareness of the Yukon overdose crisis in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. First Nations from around the territory held marches and lit sacred fires following the First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun's state of emergency declaration over the opioid crisis and two murders in the community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick