Northern premiers discuss Arctic sovereignty with PM in light of war in Ukraine

A iceberg floating in the Baffin Bay above the arctic circle dwarfs the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent Thursday, July 10, 2008. The Louis is on its annual voyage through Canada's Arctic that includes patrols through the Northwest Passage. Yukon's premier Sandy Sliver says he and the other two premiers of Canada's northern territories met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the national defense minister on Monday to discuss Arctic sovereignty and security in light of the war in Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward