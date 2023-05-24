Owner of headline-grabbing Montreal swingers club fined $1.4 million for tax evasion

Club L'Orage owner Jean-Paul Labaye and his assistant, Mapie, speak to reporters at a news conference in Montreal Thursday, Jan. 13, 2000. A Montreal non-profit administrator who once operated a headline-grabbing swingers club has been fined $1.4 million by Revenu Québec. The tax agency says Labaye, the sole director of non-profit Cercle réciproque, was also sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to tax-related charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz