Tenacious whale swims across the Pacific with a broken spine: B.C. researchers

A humpback whale with a severe spinal injury uses nothing but its pectoral fins to swim across the Pacific Ocean in this aerial handout photo from Dec. 1, 2022. A humpback whale with a severe spinal injury used nothing but its pectoral fins to swim 4,800 kilometres between British Columbia and Hawaii, in what a researcher says is a heartbreaking example of a ship strike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Pacific Whale Foundation *MANDATORY CREDIT*