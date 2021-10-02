Canadian Islamic State figure charged with supporting terrorist group

An Islamic State militant flag lies in a tent encampment after U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters took control of Baghouz, Syria, Saturday, March 23, 2019. A Canadian man alleged to be a leading Islamic State media figure and foreign fighter has been charged in U.S. federal court with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, federal officials said Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Maya Alleruzzo